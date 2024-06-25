Solutions for Summer Sizzling

Here on the East Coast, we’re enduring the throes of an extended heat wave. Yesterday in central Virginia, temperatures were hovering near 100 degrees by midday, and they’re predicted to stay in the 90s through this week and into next. One day last week, a late-afternoon pop-up thunderstorm brought a bit of a respite, but the grass has since gone dormant. The dog days are here with vengeance!

Needless to say, I’m not spending much time in my shop these days. As enjoyable as woodworking is, having sawdust cling to every sweaty patch of skin is not ideal. Plus, my dust collector is full, and dumping those bags is a billowing mess on even a cool day. Sweat just adds to the misery … the dust bags will have to wait.

So, I’m curious: how do you folks without shop A/C manage when the temperatures soar? Do you use evaporative coolers, park a fan in every window or get your woodworking in before the sun rises? Maybe you just buck up and guzzle more Gatorade? Or do you wait until after Labor Day before starting projects up again? Please share your tips for keeping cool, and thanks in advance for your advice!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

