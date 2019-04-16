Spring Cleaning in the Shop?

by Reader SubmittedApr 16, 2019
Spring Cleaning in the Shop?

In the last issue, Joanna asked you to share your experiences with spring cleaning in the shop – and whether you’d found any long-lost treasures in doing so. Here’s what we heard. – Editor

“You asked if I found any ‘lost treasures’?  Yes, after eight construction bags of stuff, I found the floor of my shop!” – Jim Morgan

“The shop is a tad untidy. I have a project to finish so I can build a lumber rack. I have designs to finish. There are two chunks of pine ready for me to finally build cribbage tables I promised years ago. Cleaning!  Heck, I gotta get off my duff and get to work.” – Lee Ohmart

“An interesting question. I have been fortunate enough, the past few years, to be able to take woodworking classes at a nearby community college. Prior to beginning at the school, my skills were rudimentary, at best. Long ago (46 years), as a newlywed and new homeowner, I purchased two items from Sears (both of which I still have). I bought a radial arm saw and a set of steel legs with which to build a workbench (three 2 x 12’s did the job.) This worked for me for a long time. It was only when I began taking classes that I discovered how inadequate that arrangement was. (No vise, even.) So, now, I’m taking a class where, by the end of the term, I will be the proud owner/constructor of a worthy woodworking bench with a vise, dog holes, etc. With that end in sight, yesterday I dismantled the old bench so that tomorrow I can deliver it to its new home (that of my newlywed/new homeowners daughter and son-in-law).” – Ralph Lombardo

Posted in: