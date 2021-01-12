Sprucing Things Up

by Rob JohnstoneJan 12, 2021

Rob Johnstone photoWoodworking terms are funny things. For example, when you tell a newbie that a groove run across the grain is called a dado, they look at you as if you are pulling their leg. (Do I take my dado on a snipe hunt?) Another thing that interests me are woodworking idioms that have worked their way into common speech. Why is “sprucing things up” a term for making stuff look good? Others are more understandable. A guy who is “on the level” is one that is true. Going “against the grain” makes perfect sense to those of us who use hand planes regularly. But I think we are an exception in the general population to understanding what happens when you go against real grain.

So my question to you is this: where have you found that our jargon has moved into the common vernacular? Perhaps this conversation will splinter off painfully, but I am looking forward to it.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

A Different Kind of Summer Job

Hand-crafted boat on open water

A boyhood labor of love is paying a lifetime of dividends for John Enger.

Project: Router Table Cabinet

Turn empty space under your router table’s top into useful storage with this easy-to-build shop project.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler

A unique looking but fragile piece of spalted maple is turned into a dramatic looking coffee table using Timber Cast epoxy resin.

Timber Cast Epoxy Coffee Table
Let's Build Sale - Shop Now for a variety of projects you can build!
New! Cormark Wood Slabs, Online Only!
23 https://www.rockler.com/timber-cast-casting-epoxy New! Timbercast Complete Epoxy Kit
Save 15% on All I-Semble Hairpin Legs. Valid 1/1 - 2/14
Save 15% on Live Edge Steel Furniture Legs
\New! Do-It-Yourself Hardware Kits, Online Only!

FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 1/28/21.

Posted in: