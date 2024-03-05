Stay Connected with Rob!

When Rob Johnstone announced his retirement from Woodworker’s Journal last fall, MANY of you wrote in to share well wishes. Some of your comments were tinged with sadness, as though your favorite woodworking buddy was suddenly moving out of state. Totally understandable. Rob’s editorials and woodworking expertise enriched both the Weekly and our print magazine for many years. His good-natured humor, occasional poetic license and self-effacing honesty about the ups and downs of home woodworking were always worth the read. (I should know — I’ve read every one of them.)

For those who wonder what’s up with that guy these days, I have good news. Rob recently launched a website where you can follow all his woodworking exploits! In fact, he’s embarking on a Nakashima-inspired coffee table this month. Because, retired or not, you can’t keep that woodworker down!

I hope you’ll check out his new site, bookmark it and leave a supportive comment when the inspiration hits. I’m sure he’ll love to hear from you!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Marking Accurate Layout Lines

Cutting accurate joints starts with accurate layout. If you don’t have an accurate line to cut to, it’s impossible to cut an accurate line. Rockler’s saddle squares make it easy — just straddle the corner and scribe your lines on either side.

Back to Basics: Milk Paint

A variety of rich colors, matte sheen and surprising durability make this finish popular.

Gluing Supplies Caddy

This portable organizer can help corral all your woodworking glues and applicators.

Make a Picnic Basket

Want to weave wood without steam bending? Learn how as you build this ready-to-go picnic basket on wheels.



