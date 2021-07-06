Summer in the Shop

by Rob JohnstoneJul 6, 2021

I’m in the shop
It’s hot as heck,
My finish marred with drops of sweat.
And yet I work with no regret,
Summer in the shop!

Sawdust cakes upon my skin,
But I look great with walnut skin!
My spouse is looking with chagrin.
Open doors let hot air in,
Summer in the shop!

Mosquitoes whine around my head.
It’s been six months since they have fed!
My eyes are itchy and rubbed red.
My dog is acting like he’s dead.
Summer in the shop!

And yet I’m happy as I work,
With sweat soaked through my old T-shirt.
My shop is where I like to lurk,
My happy place is in woodwork.
Summer in the shop!

Keep on making sawdust!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

High Lumber Costs

Rising costs of domestic lumber

What’s behind these crazy lumber prices? Our former editor reports.

July/August What’s in Store Round-up

Milwaukee cordless nail gun

Take a closer look at new products in stores this summer, including offerings from Rockler, WORX, Dremel and Milwaukee.

