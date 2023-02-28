Texas, Here I Come

Next Saturday, March 4th, I’ll be in Frisco, TX, doing woodworking demonstrations at the local Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store. I love doing this sort of thing. First, I get to hang out with woodworkers all day long. To say that you all are my peeps is an understatement. You get my sense of humor; you laugh even when the joke is pretty lame — it’s a great time.
I also get to learn what’s on woodworkers’ minds. During the day, I get to answer questions about this or that, but sometimes a pattern develops, and I can find a topic that we can teach in the magazine that will help a bunch of people.
I can’t wait!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
