Thanks From All of Us!

This issue marks the end of our Woodworker’s Journal Weekly e-newsletter. For more than two decades, it’s always been our hope that this free publication has brought you woodworking inspiration, a chuckle now and then, insights into the lives of fellow woodworkers or the industry at-large, answers to your woodworking questions and some enjoyable respite with crossword puzzles. Bringing this content to your inbox has been a pleasure, and we will miss the opportunity to continue to do so going forward.

But in lieu of the Weekly, I hope you’ll take my gentle nudge to navigate over to rockler.com, where you can explore a wealth of Learn articles and videos. That content will continue to grow as time goes on and our opportunity to contribute to it increases. After all, there’s always more to learn with this wonderful craft. And opportunities to do so really do abound these days! If you haven’t signed up yet, click here to stay current on all the latest product releases from Rockler, articles on our Learn page, contest opportunities and other news.

From all of us past and present who have helped produced the former Woodworker’s Journal eZine and this Weekly, it’s been our privilege. Thanks so much for your support!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

P.S. If you want to take a walk down memory lane, all of our previous magazine issues, Premium Content articles and videos are now FREE of charge to view. We hope that our articles, videos and emails have given you inspiration over the years. Take care. Until we meet again…Keep on Making Sawdust!

Woodworker’s Journal’s First Issue

Go back in time to January 1977 and explore the very first issue of Woodworker’s Journal Magazine.

Where Is the Next Generation of Woodworkers Coming From?

A question just as relevant today as it was 25 years ago, take a look back at the very first article ever published as part of the Woodworker’s Journal eZine.

Ultimate Miter Saw Stand

By far our most popular plan, Chris Marshall’s versatile Ultimate Miter Saw Stand is a perfect fit for every workshop.

Turning a Bowl with Just a Lathe and a Faceplate

We’ve had a lot of woodturning content over the years (we even had a turning newsletter!), exemplified by this article on turning a bowl with minimal tools by expert Ernie Conover.

Building a Tile-Top Plant Stand

Rob Johnstone was the face of the Weekly/eZine for over 20 years, and contributed a lot of written and video content from simple how-to to project videos like this Plant Stand to his…poetry.

Click Here to Download the Drawings and Materials List.

Wendell Castle Workshop

Joanna Takes was one of the driving forces of the Weekly for almost its entire run, and a regular contributor to the emails even after she left the WJ staff. Here is a recent piece she wrote from last year.

Dr. Jekyll’s Hyde Glue: The Vegan’s Alternative

April Fools was an annual tradition for Woodworker’s Journal and this article still fools people years later.

Chris Yates: a Puzzling Woodworker

From Our Sponsor