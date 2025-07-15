Thanks From All of Us!

This issue marks the end of our Woodworker’s Journal Weekly e-newsletter. For more than two decades, it’s always been our hope that this free publication has brought you woodworking inspiration, a chuckle now and then, insights into the lives of fellow woodworkers or the industry at-large, answers to your woodworking questions and some enjoyable respite with crossword puzzles. Bringing this content to your inbox has been a pleasure, and we will miss the opportunity to continue to do so going forward.
But in lieu of the Weekly, I hope you’ll take my gentle nudge to navigate over to rockler.com, where you can explore a wealth of Learn articles and videos. That content will continue to grow as time goes on and our opportunity to contribute to it increases. After all, there’s always more to learn with this wonderful craft. And opportunities to do so really do abound these days! If you haven’t signed up yet, click here to stay current on all the latest product releases from Rockler, articles on our Learn page, contest opportunities and other news.
From all of us past and present who have helped produced the former Woodworker’s Journal eZine and this Weekly, it’s been our privilege. Thanks so much for your support!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
P.S. If you want to take a walk down memory lane, all of our previous magazine issues, Premium Content articles and videos are now FREE of charge to view. We hope that our articles, videos and emails have given you inspiration over the years. Take care. Until we meet again…Keep on Making Sawdust!
Woodworker’s Journal’s First Issue
Where Is the Next Generation of Woodworkers Coming From?
Ultimate Miter Saw Stand
Turning a Bowl with Just a Lathe and a Faceplate
Building a Tile-Top Plant Stand
Click Here to Download the Drawings and Materials List.
Wendell Castle Workshop
Dr. Jekyll’s Hyde Glue: The Vegan’s Alternative
Chris Yates: a Puzzling Woodworker
Matt Hocking worked on the newsletter for over 14 years, but rarely had a chance to contribute any articles of his own, so selfishly, we’ll throw back to this interview he did back in 2012.