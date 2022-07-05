The Answer is NO!

Last week I described looking longingly at some lumber that someone had thrown away. I wondered if I took it without asking, would that be stealing. The response was approximately:
Yes: 3
No: 5,678,405
In case you are wondering, no, I would not jump off a cliff if all of you did so. But still the feedback was amazing. Along with the overwhelming response in the negative (see our Feedback page), I did get some good advice. I distilled it down to four rules.
1. Ask if you can
2. Take the lumber if it is in the trash
3. Don’t make a mess
4. A thank you note at the door would be nice
One other comment of note. If you are asking yourself whether something is right or not, walk away.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
