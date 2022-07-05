The Answer is NO!

by Rob JohnstoneJul 5, 2022

Last week I described looking longingly at some lumber that someone had thrown away. I wondered if I took it without asking, would that be stealing. The response was approximately:

Yes: 3
No: 5,678,405

In case you are wondering, no, I would not jump off a cliff if all of you did so. But still the feedback was amazing. Along with the overwhelming response in the negative (see our Feedback page), I did get some good advice. I distilled it down to four rules.

1. Ask if you can
2. Take the lumber if it is in the trash
3. Don’t make a mess
4. A thank you note at the door would be nice

One other comment of note. If you are asking yourself whether something is right or not, walk away.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Cutting Precise Miters

Miters are one of the most common joints in woodworking, but can be one of the most difficult to get right. Chris Marshall explains how to make the process easier, and it all starts with a good miter gauge.

Modern Tool Steels and Grinders

Grinding the edge of a modern turning tool

When it’s time to buy new tools, take advantage of developments in modern tool steels. Tom Wirsing of the American Association of Woodturners explains in this woodturning article.

