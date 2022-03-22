The Big Test

At my house, we are doing a small kitchen remodel. Curiously, my spouse of about nine years has mostly refused my offers to upgrade our cabinets. And actually, she has refused my offers of just about any home-improvement tasks. While this might cause friction in some households (I am a pretty accomplished woodworker), I have been more than okay with “hiring it done.”

But with this remodel, Mary suggested I make and install a couple of pull-out shelves for the cabinet where we store our pots and pans, which I am doing right now. The gravitas of this moment is not lost on me. Will I pass this big test? Will I fail? Do I even want to pass? Only time will give us the answers to these questions.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

