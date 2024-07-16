The Effects of Focus

Life is full of distractions, isn’t it? Sometimes it’s so difficult not to carry those preoccupations into the shop when we’re woodworking, but lapses of focus are when mistakes and accidents happen. If I’m having trouble concentrating, my enjoyment of the process diminishes, too. I’ll bet the same is true for you. In his book The Why & How of Woodworking, the fantastically talented woodworker and writer Michael Pekovich has this to say about focus:

“Everything we do to transform a tree into a piece of furniture involves expending energy. From jointing and planing and milling to cutting joinery and finishing, each step requires an investment of energy. If we rush, if we are frustrated or stressed or preoccupied with events outside the shop, then all of that is transferred into the piece we are making. If we are fighting a dull tool or stepping around a cluttered shop, it all shows up in the finished project. In the literal sense, it’s impossible for us to do our best work under those circumstances … The focus and intent with which we go about business in the shop has a tangible effect on both our work and the product of our efforts.”

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Creating Book-matched Panels

Kimberly McNeelan explain the process for making book-matched panels for her barstool project. The resulting panels blend together like one larger piece in the final project.

Scrap Channel Makes Edging Easier to Install

If you’re tired of wood moving when you try to nail in a piece of trim, this reader has a solution to keep everything in place.

Adirondack Upgrade

Most of us love the notion of outdoor chairs but not the struggle to get up and out of them. That’s why our art director set out to design a better Adirondack — and we think he’s got a winner!

Cedar Potting Bench

From Our Sponsor

This spacious and stylish fixture for your gardening needs can also double as an outdoor bar with beverage cooler!











