The Rich Life

Here in Minnesota, the lilacs are blooming, as are the flowering crab trees. Wild plum and wild flowers are just beginning to show their stuff. It reminds me that life is beautiful, even if a bit fragile. May is a special month for me for another reason: my middle daughter was born during the lilac bloom, and my daughter-in-law celebrates her birthday this month as well. Both work in the healthcare world — one as a paramedic and the other working with children who have special emotional needs. Two years ago, my eldest daughter adopted a girl with a May birthday, too. There is a Greg Brown song that says, “I am a man rich in daughters.” That is true of me.
And just to bring this emotional meander to a woodworking point, last weekend I made a lidded box for the newest May-girl in my life. Here are two pictures.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
VIDEO: Simple Layout Trick
Project: Picture Frame Moldings
