Last week Rob revealed a workshop annoyance that has prompted several of you to share your frustrating mistakes too. – Editor

“I’m a scroller and have a bad habit of using a blade for one cut too many. A dull blade usually results in a beveled cut that causes a misalignment. I get mad at myself for doing this, all for the sake of a 23-cent blade!” – Norm Nichols

“Here’s mine: I measure twice and still cut wrong! I’ve got it in my mind how something should be, make the measurement, double check it and realize there was something I forgot to allow for after I make the cut! It usually happens at a late hour, and the realization sets in that I should have called for Miller time an hour earlier!” – Bill Koski

“Buying anything that is in a factory-sealed container, opening it and finding it is defective, and yet seeing an “inspected by’ label.” – Joe Vespoint

“The only thing that’s worse is doing the same thing a second time! Kind of like trying to re-bore an existing Forstner bit hole to a larger size with a larger Forstner bit using a hand drill.” – Wayne Germain

“Here are a few that send me into the dimension of Smoke and Tears. 1) The ‘Alternating Universe’ tools: these disappear at random during critical phases of any project. 2) The Impossible Angle. No power or hand tool will ever get into this area of work, which also leads to the ‘Ever Stripping and left protruding Philips head screw.’ 3) The Reverse Compound Miter. This usually happens when you are working on a $27.99-per-foot custom molding. You try to visualize the way the molding will install and then proceed to cut it upside down and wrong face up. 4) Is it 14″ or 15″? Whichever you choose, it will be wrong. 5) The never-drying, dust-attracting epoxy finish. Eighty-nine days into it and it is still not dry to the touch. At this stage you begin to believe that it is actually more wet than when you first poured it. Yours in Pain and Pride.” – Bob Schlegel

“A rogue brad nail from my nail gun has the option of blowing through two sides of a workpiece: the side that will be hidden from view forever or the side that everyone will see. You can guess which side the nail prefers more often!” – Chris Marshall

“After numerous years making things from wood, I’ve found that every project is a learning experience. Like when cutting a dado cutting on the wrong side of the line.” – Walter Hayes

“The one that really gets me steamed is when I have checked, rechecked and check again — my measurements or what is the waste end/side, etc. — and then I cut at the wrong spot or in the wrong direction or some such stupid mistake which is totally on me. At least I still have all my fingers!” – Pete Morris