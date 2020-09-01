Maddening Mistakes

I am generally a pretty even-tempered, positive guy. I’ve been around the bend several times, and I know that many problems seem terrible in the moment but trivial later on. I have even learned to be easy on myself when I make a silly mistake from time to time. Perhaps age has mellowed me.

But there are a few things in the woodshop that can still take me from mellow to mad in a heartbeat. For example, the one-brush-stroke-too-many mistake: I am laying down a finish with my paintbrush and it is smooth, silky and shiny. I pause, appreciate the work and then some demented demon sparks me to make one last brush stroke which then produces a run and sag … Despite trying to fix it, it just gets worse with each effort. It is a wonder the finish does not combust simply by proximity to the smoke coming from my ears.

I suspect I am not alone with having a specific mistake that is more upsetting than myriad others. So I am asking you, what cranks your stem when you are in the shop?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Grow Against Poverty



Proceeds from couples’ woodcraft sales benefit education for Kenyans.



Making Frame-and-Panel Doors

When a person thinks of a lovely cabinet door, most of us envision the classic frame-and-panel design.

Keeping the guide collar tight on your router is a simple but essential detail. It will aid the accuracy of your cuts and diminish the risk of a loose collet spinning free and damaging your equipment. See how to make this improvement for less than a buck!













