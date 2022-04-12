Time Is the Test

In the May/June issue of Woodworker’s Journal, we have a Tansu-inspired cabinet (first known example of this type of Tansu was in Japan in 1702), and an example of Mid-century table design of the 1950s era. That is a span of 253 years or so.

It is unlikely that these two projects would have been recognized as stellar examples of their genre in their true historical settings (we’ve added our own cultural influence), but they would have been recognized.

These projects (see the photos below) are, as I said, in the May/June print issue of the Journal. If you are a subscriber, you can read all about them very soon. If you are not a subscriber, you can solve that problem here.

As always, let me know what you think of these vastly different projects!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Scroll Chuck Options

Ernie Conover presents a list of what you need to know before buying a modern scroll chuck, including sixteen potential buys.

Turning Multitool into a Buffer

A sock and a multi-tool sander attachment join forces to create a perfect buffer for applying a paste wax finish.

