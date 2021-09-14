Time Keeps on Moving

Time is a bit of a funny concept. It’s tomorrow in New Zealand and tonight in Europe and it never seems to be lunchtime where I live. Despite Einstein claiming that time is relative, it seems pretty darn specific to me.
For that reason, some of my favorite gifts to make are wall clocks. In my opinion, a personalized handmade clock is much more desirable than one you pick up at Target on sale. And with the inexpensive and dependable quartz movements available, imagination is your only limiting factor when it comes to your clock designs.
Below you’ll find a clock that I made on a small CNC router. It’s oval-shaped with a bunch more ovals routed into its face and filled with epoxy. Take a look at the video; I think you’ll find it interesting.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Making a Modern Clock Using CNC
Download the CNC Files for This Project.
Rockler Supports Hardwood Forestry Fund
Rockler’s donation helps a nonprofit restore native forests.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 9/30/2021. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.