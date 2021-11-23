Along with this Thursday being my favorite food holiday, it gives me pause to be thankful for so many things. My family, my faith, this country that we live in — all of which, curiously, are works in progress.
While I know that we should take time to be thankful every day, Thanksgiving does help us focus and give it thought. Regularly when asked how I am doing, I reply, “Better than I deserve.” It is a way of reminding myself of the good fortune that has come my way.
And I am thankful to you, Weekly readers! My whole staff and I are aware that we have these great jobs because of your interest in all things woodworking.
Here’s another group of folks I’d like to thank — our advertisers. You are part of our success, and I appreciate that. Readers, please consider the advertisers you see here when you are holiday shopping or making your wish lists. They are the third leg of our three-legged stool. Without them, everything gets out of balance.
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Making Coasters with Epoxy Coaster Molds
Project: Pizza Cutter
For many of us, the holidays mean food – and lots of it! Why not make a fun, related gift for the pizza lovers in your life: a handy pizza cutter with a turned handle for a personal touch.
