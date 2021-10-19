Tool Auction Trial

Do any of you remember way back to those classic cartoons where there would be a good angel and a bad angel sitting on the shoulders of some character? They were both trying to influence the poor sap — the good angel being the voice of reason and goodness, while the bad angel encouraging the selfish nature to prevail.
Well, there is a tool and woodworking product auction going on right now for employees of our parent company, and those angels are on my shoulders and talking up a storm. To answer the good angel: “No, I really don’t need any of these items … you’re right.” To the bad angel: “Yes, that would be totally cool! After all, I only live once!”
Alas, this is not the first nor likely the last test of my common sense and maturity. (Not to mention my checkbook!) It’s really a morality play, and the outcome is in still in flux.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
