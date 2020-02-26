VIDEO: How to Apply a Painted Finish on Wood

Rob Johnstone explains the best method for adding paint to a piece of raw wood.

How to Apply This Finish

1. Sand the project up through the grits to150-grit

a. It is a good idea to sand pieces that will be hard to reach before assembly.

2. If you have any nail holes, cracks or defects in the wood, fill them now with a wood filler — sand smooth

3. Brush on a coat of latex primer — sand smooth when it dries

4. Brush on a coat of Chalk or Milk-Paint. (A second coat may be required)

5. Rub on a coat of colored wax as an accent