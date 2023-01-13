VIDEO: Make Cove Cuts with a Cove Cutting Table Saw Jig

You can do more than make straight cuts with a table saw. You can make concave cove cuts by moving the stock diagonally across the blade. The key to safely making this cut is to use a cove cutting jig. A cove cutting table saw jig guides and secures the work piece across the blade between two parallel fences. The Rockler Cove Cutting Jig includes everything you need for safe, easy cove cuts on your table saw in one easy-to-use package. It accepts stock up to 7″ wide and 1-1/2″ thick, enabling you to cut huge crown moldings that would cost a fortune from the lumberyard. The ingenious clamping system secures the fences using the 3/4″ miter slots on the saw table. Large, easy grip knobs make for quick, tool-free setups. Included featherboard kit holds stock firmly to the table for added safety, precision and repeatability.