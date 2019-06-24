VIDEO: Making a Table from Well Traveled Wood

by Ernie ConoverJun 24, 2019
In this video from Ernie Conover’s YouTube Channel, hear the story of how some fine, 50-year old Carpathian walnut traveled from Germany to the United States, where Ernie and Ken Zahka spent a week crafting a table and matching benches.

