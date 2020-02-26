VIDEO: Making an Epoxy Resin Pond Table.

Anyone who has looked at woodworking videos on YouTube in the last score of years has likely not been able to avoid the hundreds of examples of “river” tables — two interesting pieces of lumber joined in the middle by a river of epoxy resin to make a tabletop. While this lumber was not great for a river table, its unique configuration did lend itself perfectly to becoming a “pond” table.

Resins come in different formulas. I wanted a version that would allow me to pour thick layers, so I used MAS Deep Pour Epoxy (available March 2020) consisting of three parts resin to one part catalyst. Two aspects of this product are its relatively thin consistency and its long cure time. Those combine to make a deeper pour more successful by allowing air bubbles the time and ability to escape.

I’ve been very interested in trying a unique looking set of metal legs called a Straw Bundle “Light” Table Base. Made of steel tubes cut and welded at dramatic angles, they struck my fancy.