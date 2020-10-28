VIDEO: Rikon Lathe 70-3040 Overview

RIKON Power Tools has an industry-first solution for increasing capacity on its 70-3040 full-sized lathe. And it doesn’t involve change-overs or buying any extra accessories. You can increase both its swing over bed and distance between centers at the turn of a dial! This lathe’s solid-steel bed is double-stacked and interlocked on a rail system. Between the two beds, a separate 24-volt DC motor drives a continuous lead screw and actuator to slide the lathe’s top bed section open or closed. The mechanism is sealed inside a tubular casing with an IP54 rating, to protect it from dust and moisture. Powering it from fully closed to fully open takes about half a minute.