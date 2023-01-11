VIDEO: Skee Bag Game

This beanbag toss game is a fun twist on the familiar backyard bag toss (aka cornhole) game. We built the game boards using a few DeWALT tools, including the DeWALT DWS520K Heavy-Duty 6-1/2 165mm TrackSaw Kit, a DeWALT 20V MAX* Cordless/Brushless Jigsaw and a DeWALT 20V MAX* XR Cordless/Brushless Compact Router.

The game is played with the two game boards you make and a couple of sets of 5″ x 5″ beanbags. The game is scored by the number of bags that fall on or in each hole. The top hole is worth 2 points. The middle hole is worth 1 point. And the bottom hole costs you 1 point.