VIDEO: Using Laser Systems in a Home Workshop

The Moray – Ready2Laser – Desktop Laser System brings affordability to desktop lasers, boasting the same 20″ x 12″ working envelope of lasers costing far more. With its powerful 7-watt solid state laser diode the Ready2Laser® can create incredibly detailed photographic engravings, images and lettering, and even do light cutting on thin materials such as balsa, basswood, leather and fabrics. The included Ready2Design software lets you create files from just about any image or import them from other types of software. You can raster, vector, trace and dither, allowing excellent shading and detailing. The unit features a 2-1/2″ exhaust port that allows you to use a shop vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter to remove smoke and fumes.