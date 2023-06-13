Weekend Work

In memory of the recent weekend:
Waiting for Everymulch
I am a mulch-man, brave and true
I have a task that I must do
Spreading mulch from here to there
To save the gardens everywhere
I am a mulch-man, that is right
From early morn to late at night
To hide base dirt from saintly sight
And this way set the world to right
I take the chunks of chopped-up trees
Chocolate colored if you please
The pieces rustled by a breeze
Lifting dust that makes me sneeze
There is no question in the yard
or gardening that is too hard
That can’t be fixed with half a yard
Paid for with my credit card
I pick it up and put it down
I cover up unseemly ground
To kill the weeds that do abound
That shan’t be seen if you’re around
I am a mulch-man, that’s my game
My shoulders hurt, my back is lame
But even so I don’t complain
We must avoid the garden shame
And when I’m done and had enough
Of spreading this unholy stuff
The thought comes in both strong and clear
We’ll need much more of it next year
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Festool “Recharged 2023” Media Event
Sjobergs 1450 Nordic Workbench Overview
Premium Project: Cloud LIft Dining Table
Premium Project: Building a New Workbench
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 6/29/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.