Weekend Work

In memory of the recent weekend:

Waiting for Everymulch

I am a mulch-man, brave and true

I have a task that I must do

Spreading mulch from here to there

To save the gardens everywhere

I am a mulch-man, that is right

From early morn to late at night

To hide base dirt from saintly sight

And this way set the world to right

I take the chunks of chopped-up trees

Chocolate colored if you please

The pieces rustled by a breeze

Lifting dust that makes me sneeze

There is no question in the yard

or gardening that is too hard

That can’t be fixed with half a yard

Paid for with my credit card

I pick it up and put it down

I cover up unseemly ground

To kill the weeds that do abound

That shan’t be seen if you’re around

I am a mulch-man, that’s my game

My shoulders hurt, my back is lame

But even so I don’t complain

We must avoid the garden shame

And when I’m done and had enough

Of spreading this unholy stuff

The thought comes in both strong and clear

We’ll need much more of it next year

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

