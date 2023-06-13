Weekend Work

by Rob JohnstoneJun 13, 2023

Rob Johnstone Photo

In memory of the recent weekend:

Waiting for Everymulch

I am a mulch-man, brave and true
I have a task that I must do
Spreading mulch from here to there
To save the gardens everywhere

I am a mulch-man, that is right
From early morn to late at night
To hide base dirt from saintly sight
And this way set the world to right

I take the chunks of chopped-up trees
Chocolate colored if you please
The pieces rustled by a breeze
Lifting dust that makes me sneeze

There is no question in the yard
or gardening that is too hard
That can’t be fixed with half a yard
Paid for with my credit card

I pick it up and put it down
I cover up unseemly ground
To kill the weeds that do abound
That shan’t be seen if you’re around

I am a mulch-man, that’s my game
My shoulders hurt, my back is lame
But even so I don’t complain
We must avoid the garden shame

And when I’m done and had enough
Of spreading this unholy stuff
The thought comes in both strong and clear
We’ll need much more of it next year

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Festool “Recharged 2023” Media Event

Festool team at the Recharged media event
Our contributing editor Ernie Conover shares some initial reactions to Festool’s latest tool offerings.

Sjobergs 1450 Nordic Workbench Overview

Rob Johnstone gives an overview of some of the features of the Sjobergs 1450 Nordic Workbench. From bench dog holes to a dead flat tabletop, take a look at how this premium work surface is sure to give you a helping hand in your workshop.

Premium Project: Cloud LIft Dining Table

Cloud lift compact dining table
Greene brother influences and sturdy Beadlock joinery combine to form this compact, stylish table.

Premium Project: Building a New Workbench

Heavy duty workbench with storage
There’s a time in every woodworker’s life when folding stands and rickety tables just won’t do. When you’re ready for a real workbench with a solid top and sturdy legs, consider building it yourself.

