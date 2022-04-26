Weird Woodworking Words

Last week I used the term bodger, which is someone who turned wooden legs — typically for Windsor chairs and most often out in the forest. A friend of mine told me it was a new word for her, which got me thinking. Our craft has some odd terms that most of us take for granted. Dado comes to mind as well as rabbet (that’s rebate to our Brit friends).
Actually, bodgers were one of three craftspeople who built chairs, with benchmen and framers completing the trio (this was news to me). As I poked around for other archaic woodworking terms, I found another trio of note: nave, spokes and felloes. As I have never made a wooden cartwheel, the terms nave and felloes were new to me. Some terms that I have used but also forgotten are arris, fleam, in the white, mullion and joyner. Seems I am a bit of a word nerd.
What woodworking terms do you find interesting or odd? Please share them and we will all have our lives enriched.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
