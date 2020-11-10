What is Your Go-to Tool?

by Rob JohnstoneNov 10, 2020

Rob Johnstone photoA friend of mine on Facebook recently posted an image of his 6-in. combination square and said he can’t do any woodworking without that tool in his apron. I had to agree with him that I would be lost without a combo square within reach, but my choice is a 12-in. model. (He must work to finer measurements than me.)

Which got me thinking of other items that I go to each time I am in the shop. I have a tape measure that is smallish overall (about 1-1/2 in. x 1-1/2 in. square) but has a wide, easy-to-read tape surface. When I misplace that baby, I am annoyed. (Although sometimes I find it still in my hand when I am “looking” for it.)

What about you? Do you have a cadre of tools that you reach for when you are getting down to business? I think your answers will be fascinating.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

What’s in Store

The Art of Kumiko woodworking book

Take a look at what’s in store for November/December 2020, including offerings from Rockler and a new woodworking book by Matt Kenney.

Scroll Saw 101

Diagram of a scroll saw

Expert scroller Carole Rothman casts a spotlight on the scroll saw: Here’s what you need to know about buying, using and being safe with this tool.

