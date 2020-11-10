What is Your Go-to Tool?

A friend of mine on Facebook recently posted an image of his 6-in. combination square and said he can’t do any woodworking without that tool in his apron. I had to agree with him that I would be lost without a combo square within reach, but my choice is a 12-in. model. (He must work to finer measurements than me.)
Which got me thinking of other items that I go to each time I am in the shop. I have a tape measure that is smallish overall (about 1-1/2 in. x 1-1/2 in. square) but has a wide, easy-to-read tape surface. When I misplace that baby, I am annoyed. (Although sometimes I find it still in my hand when I am “looking” for it.)
What about you? Do you have a cadre of tools that you reach for when you are getting down to business? I think your answers will be fascinating.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
What’s in Store
Take a look at what’s in store for November/December 2020, including offerings from Rockler and a new woodworking book by Matt Kenney.
Scroll Saw 101
Expert scroller Carole Rothman casts a spotlight on the scroll saw: Here’s what you need to know about buying, using and being safe with this tool.
From Our Sponsor
FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 11/25/20.