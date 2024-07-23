What’s Your Favorite Wood Species?

About eight years ago, I built a dovetailed blanket chest project for the magazine. I had the good fortune of acquiring some really beautiful curly cherry lumber to build it. The grain is swirly and interlocked. It would have been a blotchy nightmare to stain, but under a clear finish, it has aged to a remarkably beautiful, dark red patina. I was admiring the wood in the sunlight the other day, and it occurred to me how wonderful cherry lumber can be. Sure, sometimes you’ll get boards that have a greenish tone to them or are so filled with creamy sapwood that they’re just too distracting to put in a panel. But when you’re lucky enough to score some beautiful heartwood, cherry is about as good as it gets!
Which brings to mind a question: What’s a favorite wood of yours? Whether it’s pine, purpleheart or anything in between, I hope you’ll share your favorite species and a few sentences about why you like it so much! We’ll publish your comments in next week’s Feedback section.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Laguna 14|CX Bandsaw
Always Have a Clean Glue Spout
Walnut and Cherry Tray
Cordless Charging Bedside Table
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 7/31/2024 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.