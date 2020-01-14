The old saying, “When one door closes, another one opens” could simply be talking about poor cabinet door latches, rather than a philosophy to live by. But that discussion is for another time…

Cabinet doors come in many different types and styles, and they can really be enjoyable to build. And like many woodworking tasks, there is more than one way to achieve success. In today’s Weekly, you’ll find a few videos that demonstrate building raised-panel doors. In Tricks of the Trade, Chris Marshall uses a router table and some great cope and stick router bits that create a classic door. I, on the other hand, use a table saw to get the job done in a more basic fashion.

And as we go through January, don’t forget to check out Rockler’s Build page for more cabinet making tips and videos.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

How to Make Raised Panel Doors Using a Table Saw

The table saw is one of the most versatile tools in a workshop. Table saws are great for making rip cuts, cross cuts, miter cuts and bevel cuts. You can also make joinery, such as mortise-and-tenon joints. In this video, we demonstrate how to make a raised panel door using only a table saw.

Intro to Tongue and Groove Cabinet Doors

You can save a lot of money by making your own frame and panel cabinet doors. We show you how these cabinet doors are constructed using tongue and groove joinery. You’ll also learn about the many design options that you can feature on your frame and panel doors, including multiple panels and glass.

From Our Sponsor

















