The old saying, “When one door closes, another one opens” could simply be talking about poor cabinet door latches, rather than a philosophy to live by. But that discussion is for another time…
Cabinet doors come in many different types and styles, and they can really be enjoyable to build. And like many woodworking tasks, there is more than one way to achieve success. In today’s Weekly, you’ll find a few videos that demonstrate building raised-panel doors. In Tricks of the Trade, Chris Marshall uses a router table and some great cope and stick router bits that create a classic door. I, on the other hand, use a table saw to get the job done in a more basic fashion.
And as we go through January, don’t forget to check out Rockler’s Build page for more cabinet making tips and videos.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
How to Make Raised Panel Doors Using a Table Saw
Intro to Tongue and Groove Cabinet Doors
From Our Sponsor
Congratulations! You qualify for FREE standard shipping and handling on orders of $39 or more! To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by using the link above or entering promotion code wjwkly at checkout. Sale prices valid until 1/30/20 or date listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders or used in conjunction with Rockler Professional pricing. Some offers available only online. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler reserves the right to end this promotion.