Wood Burning as Embellishment

Woodcarving and scroll sawing are a couple of skills that are not in my wheelhouse. I have experimented with both and had mixed results. Same goes for pyrography: in more than 40 years of woodworking, I have only done one project with a significant amount of wood burning. As a result, the total amount that I know about wood burning, if it was converted to dynamite, could not blow my nose. But I have seen some beautiful examples of pyrography. Is wood burning a skill you use for your projects? What sorts of pyrography do you do? Inquiring minds want to know.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Project: Wood and Epoxy Coasters

Making these wood and epoxy coasters is a perfect project to use up scraps of wood you have around your shop and experiment with epoxy without having to purchase gallons of it. I used MAS Table Top Pro Epoxy and Mixol Universal Tints to create the epoxy stripes. You can mix and match a nearly endless combination of woods and epoxy colors.

How do people create utensils with fancy acrylic handles? It has a lot to do with the installation of a threaded insert to attach the handle to the hardware. Learn the details of the “drill and fill” process in the video below.















