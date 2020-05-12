Wood Burning as Embellishment

Woodcarving and scroll sawing are a couple of skills that are not in my wheelhouse. I have experimented with both and had mixed results. Same goes for pyrography: in more than 40 years of woodworking, I have only done one project with a significant amount of wood burning. As a result, the total amount that I know about wood burning, if it was converted to dynamite, could not blow my nose. But I have seen some beautiful examples of pyrography. Is wood burning a skill you use for your projects? What sorts of pyrography do you do? Inquiring minds want to know.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
|How do people create utensils with fancy acrylic handles? It has a lot to do with the installation of a threaded insert to attach the handle to the hardware. Learn the details of the “drill and fill” process in the video below.
