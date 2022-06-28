Wood I, Should I?

As sometimes happens, I came upon a moral dilemma this weekend. I was walking my dogs, Leeroy and Harley, trying to get some exercise for all three of us, and then it happened. Next to the street, there was a green Bagster full of lumber. And I could see a lot of pieces that, to my mind, should be back on my lumber rack, not on the way to the landfill.
I returned a while later with my truck and knocked on the property’s door, meaning to ask if I could salvage some of that lumber. Sadly, no answer. But there I was, my truck parked next to the lumber. No one was home. Someone had thrown it away. If I just took those pieces, I could make toys for disadvantaged children. I would be saving the environment. The universe would be a kinder, gentler place. World peace was not out of the question…
But would I be stealing?
After a bit, I drove away with a truck empty of everything but regret. So, the question for you all is, would it be wrong to grab that lumber and run?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Comparing the Laguna Fusion F2 and F3 Table Saws
Making a Trivet
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 6/30/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.