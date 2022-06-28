Wood I, Should I?

As sometimes happens, I came upon a moral dilemma this weekend. I was walking my dogs, Leeroy and Harley, trying to get some exercise for all three of us, and then it happened. Next to the street, there was a green Bagster full of lumber. And I could see a lot of pieces that, to my mind, should be back on my lumber rack, not on the way to the landfill.

I returned a while later with my truck and knocked on the property’s door, meaning to ask if I could salvage some of that lumber. Sadly, no answer. But there I was, my truck parked next to the lumber. No one was home. Someone had thrown it away. If I just took those pieces, I could make toys for disadvantaged children. I would be saving the environment. The universe would be a kinder, gentler place. World peace was not out of the question…

But would I be stealing?

After a bit, I drove away with a truck empty of everything but regret. So, the question for you all is, would it be wrong to grab that lumber and run?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Comparing the Laguna Fusion F2 and F3 Table Saws

Rob Johnstone discusses the features of the Laguna F2 and F3 table saws and explains the subtle and significant differences between the two machines.

Making a Trivet

From Our Sponsor

This small trivet project might seem relatively simple, but it requires quite a bit of machining and prep work. A Magswitch Universal Featherboard helps make all the cuts easier and more safe.













