Wooden Kitchen Favorites?

by Rob JohnstoneAug 2, 2022

When it comes to the wooden items I make and give away, I am often wrong about which will become a favorite to the user or users. Some years ago, almost on a whim, I made spatulas as Christmas presents. Some of the recipients called them pancake flippers. Made from various species of wood I had lying around my shop, I cut them out with a band saw, sanded them and rubbed some mineral oil on them. That was that. My memory is sketchy, but I think that was maybe nine years ago.

Curiously, those spatulas are all still at work in various kitchens. One of them — the one I gave to my girlfriend at the time, who I married a few years later — is now in my kitchen and still being used. On top of that, I found out that my son-in-law is quite fond of his flipper. (This can happen when you turn 40…you have a favorite flipper.)

Shop-made kitchen spatula

Have you had a similar experience with a wooden kitchen item you’ve made that has become a favorite? Please share, because I am curious!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Rubber Band Skimmer Keeps Finish Can Rims Tidy

Wiping finishing brush off with rubber band
Clean excess finish off your brush quickly and simply without making a mess of the rim of your can with this reader’s tip.

