Wooden Kitchen Favorites?

When it comes to the wooden items I make and give away, I am often wrong about which will become a favorite to the user or users. Some years ago, almost on a whim, I made spatulas as Christmas presents. Some of the recipients called them pancake flippers. Made from various species of wood I had lying around my shop, I cut them out with a band saw, sanded them and rubbed some mineral oil on them. That was that. My memory is sketchy, but I think that was maybe nine years ago.

Curiously, those spatulas are all still at work in various kitchens. One of them — the one I gave to my girlfriend at the time, who I married a few years later — is now in my kitchen and still being used. On top of that, I found out that my son-in-law is quite fond of his flipper. (This can happen when you turn 40…you have a favorite flipper.)

Have you had a similar experience with a wooden kitchen item you’ve made that has become a favorite? Please share, because I am curious!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Making a Murphy Bed Twin Bed

Thanks to the easy adjustability of this patented mechanism , a mattress that’s too heavy to lift, or too light to stay down, can be balanced in just seconds for effortless lifting and lowering. With standardized hardware mounting positions across all sizes, installation is a cinch. The commercial-grade gas pistons provide smooth, quiet operation. Includes swing-down metal legs and all mounting hardware.

Rubber Band Skimmer Keeps Finish Can Rims Tidy

From Our Sponsor

Clean excess finish off your brush quickly and simply without making a mess of the rim of your can with this reader’s tip













