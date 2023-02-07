Woodworking Favorites

Last week, I asked you which projects you have made over the years that you would consider your favorite. Many of you responded, and perhaps unsurprisingly, many of your favorites are connected to people you have loved and cared for.
I also said I would share my favorite, so here it is. Forty-five years ago, I enrolled in a technical school program that taught stringed instrument repair and construction. At the end of the year-long class, I built this guitar. The top is cedar, which has a perfectly straight grain and is very tight. The rest of the guitar is made of mahogany with rosewood accents. I used recycled piano key ivory for the headstock inlay and mother of pearl and banding for the sound hole inlay. The truly fortunate part was that from the moment I strung it up, it sang like a bird and still does. It has rich harmonics and a big voice.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
