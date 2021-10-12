I spent last weekend in Round Rock, Texas, hanging out with woodworkers at the grand opening of a new Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store. There is nothing better than talking shop with other woodworkers! The variety of projects they were working on was amazing — everything from toys for grandkids to steampunk props. Men and women, young and old, a good time was had by all.

And yes, as was spotted by a number of sharp-eyed Weekly folks, I made yet another error on my jig that I shared last week. But in truth, I enjoyed your feedback. You were gracious and funny. Did I mention that there’s nothing better than hanging out with woodworkers?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Tips for Tricky Glue-ups

Rob Johnstone shares three tips that will help you glue up miters, shelf edges and panels.

Making a Wooden Hand Plane

Our author shares the process of creating her own hand plane from a chunk of wood and a piece of steel.

