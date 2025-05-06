Two weeks ago, Chris shared why a Starrett combination square is one of his favorite tools. Several of you offer replies. – Editor

“Regarding your most recent article, I keep in mind what my dad (a great woodworker and welder) always told me: Don’t buy cheap tools. I have followed that advice religiously.” – Bob Sofchek

“One of my very first antique tool acquisitions was a Millers Falls hand drill. I remember I paid $39 at an antique warehouse 30 years ago. Seemed like a lot at the time, but it has paid me back many times over when it is the perfect tool for a small job.” – Jerry Levy

“My favorite tool is also a Starrett type combo square. Mine is ancient, patina stained and has no visible markings of a manufacturer. It belonged to my grandpap from when he worked in a pattern shop for a large foundry. He created the mold patterns for the sand-casting shop, and I’ve been told if it could be designed for metal, he could make it in wood. He passed away 45 years ago, and the foundry still exists. The combo square is still accurate AND has his initials stamped into the frame to prevent coworkers from (permanently) ‘borrowing’ it.” – Greg Harmon