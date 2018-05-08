In celebration of Memorial Day and Independence Day, Apollo Sprayers International, Inc., has announced two special HVLP sprayer offers that will help support the Wounded Warrior Project. Its “Freedom Promotion,” which started May 1 and runs through July 31, 2018, provides a coupon for each of the following two offers. First, customers who purchase a PRECISION Series turbine system are eligible to receive a free Professional Needle and Nozzle Set, valued at $313.95. For the second offer, purchasing a POWER Series turbine system makes buyers eligible for a free Professional Accessory Kit, valued at $166.75.

“We proudly make our turbine systems in the USA and want to celebrate this year with a sale to honor our military. The Freedom Promotion is near and dear to our hearts, and a portion of the proceeds from our promotion will go directly to the Wounded Warrior Project (WMP),” says John A. Darroch, president of Apollo Sprayers. “Many wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life, and through the generous support of donors and corporate partners like Apollo, WWP is able to provide support during their recovery, wherever they are in that process. These guys have made a huge sacrifice for our freedom, and now it’s time for Apollo to step up and say thank you!”

For over 50 years, Apollo Sprayers has been recognized globally as the leading innovator and manufacturer of TrueHVLP™ spray guns and turbine spray painting systems. Apollo’s premium, American-made products benefit the industrial and professional woodworking markets while continuously winning awards for efficiency, ecologically sound technology and performance. You can read more about the company’s history in a previous Industry Interview by clicking here.

Apollo’s Freedom Promotion will assist warriors by helping them access programs and services that help them live healthier, more active lifestyles. Through the physical fitness activities, nutrition classes and wellness training provided by WWP, wounded veterans reduce stress and depression, while being provided the skills needed to live an overall healthy lifestyle, regardless of injury.

“Together, Apollo and our many valued dealers and distributors can align in helping veterans lead healthier lifestyles,” Darroch says.

Learn more about the Apollo Sprayers product line by clicking here. Find out more about the Wounded Warrior Project by clicking here.