To celebrate National Woodworking Month, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide will be offering hands-on project classes throughout April in which participants can learn new woodworking skills while handcrafting items they can take home after each class.

Projects include a custom knife; a turned handle for a bottle opener, ice cream scoop or pizza cutter; a wireless speaker; and a custom sign. Participants can sign up for any or all of the classes, and they’ll leave with a completed project. Plans, overview videos and materials also will be available online for those who want to make the projects on their own.

“April is National Woodworking Month — the perfect time to learn new woodworking skills,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “These classes offer a unique opportunity for anyone interested in woodworking to learn basic techniques, get some hands-on experience and meet other people interested in the craft.”

All Rockler stores will offer the “Make-and-Take” classes, and a different project is scheduled for each week. Class size will be limited from three to six participants, so lots of one-on-one help will be available.

Each class will last two to three hours and will focus on a single project. In the knife-making class (week of 3/31), they’ll mount, shape and finish a custom wood handle/grip on a knife kit. In the turned handle class (week of 4/7), they’ll turn a wood handle on the lathe that can be used with bottle opener, ice cream scoop or pizza cutter hardware. In the wireless speaker class (week of 4/14), they’ll build a small decorative box and install the speaker components inside. In the custom sign class (week of 4/21), they’ll use a plunge router and character templates to create their own sign on a wood blank.

The cost of each class ranges from $25 to $60 and includes all materials. More details and links to register for local classes are available by clicking here.