CNC tool manufacturer Axiom Tool Group, Inc., announced a recent move into a new state-of-the-art corporate office and distribution center in the heart of Uptown Westerville, Ohio — a suburb of Columbus. Their first day of operation at the new facility was January 2.

In addition to developing high quality CNC machines and accessories, the company is also committed to providing training classes and lifetime support. Its new headquarters will help to better achieve all of these goals.

“From our modern facility, we’re able to offer a full-range of machines, accessories and training to ensure that our customers have everything they need to get up and running,” said Todd Damon, Axiom Tool Group president. “We quickly outgrew our previous space, and our new facility will now fully sustain the Axiom brand while better supporting Axiom’s sales, marketing, training and order fulfillment.”

Axiom reports that its plans for this year include introducing new Axiom Precision CNC router models and accessories as well as other innovative products such as Axiom’s floor-standing STRATUS air cleaner.

Axiom’s new facility also promises to help the company build new relationships with the Westerville community. “The local community has given us a warm welcome and we look forward to becoming a productive part of the Westerville area,” said Damon. “Our new facility is in the heart of Uptown Westerville in an area that is transforming into a hub for innovation and technology.”

Since 2014, the Axiom Tool Group has been building small-format CNC routers that take instructions from a computer to shape or carve wood, plastics and aluminum. Axiom’s product line integrates technology and components from the industrial market into machines that fit the budget and size constraints of the small shop. The company provides machines in a wide range of sizes for both hobbyist and industrial applications. Pricing for its new entry-level i2R Series machine begins at $2,999. On the other end of the spectrum, its flagship Elite series CNC models sell for $10,999 and up.

“Our Axiom Precision CNC machines have been thoughtfully designed and rigorously tested so that our customers enjoy unparalleled accuracy, repeatability and speed,” Damon says. “All Axiom CNC machines are engineered from the ground up like larger machines, yet will fit comfortably in any shop.”

