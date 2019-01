Learn how we built this Mid-Century Modern console cabinet. It features waterfall miter joints, turned tapered legs, and sliding tambour doors. In this video you’ll learn every step of building this cabinet, including how to glue up the solid wood panels, how to make the waterfall miter joints, how to turn the tapered legs, and how to make tambour doors. You’ll also learn several tricks and tips about what make hide glue different and how hide glue can be used for special purposes.

Complete plans for this project will be coming soon.