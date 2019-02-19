Woodworker’s Journal Weekly recently has learned of two tool recalls in effect that relate to certain DeWALT corded drills and to the Soft Starter A10 device made by Raymond Innovations.

DeWALT DWD110, DWD112 Electric Drills

On Jan. 10, 2019, DeWALT Industrial Tool Company initiated a recall (number 19-059) that involves the DWD110 and DWD112 models of 3/8-in. variable speed reversing electric drills (model DWD112 pictured above). The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. DeWALT reports that the electrical wiring in these drills potentially can contact internal moving parts and pose a shock hazard. The recall includes about 122,000 drills manufactured in the USA and sold at The Home Depot and Lowe’s stores as well as other hardware and online sources between September 2017 and November 2018. The drills retailed for between $60 and $70. Also affected are around 8,000 drills sold in Canada.

Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code, it has already been inspected and is not affected. The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.

Owners of these affected drills are requested to stop using them immediately and contact DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email at recall@sbdinc.com. You can also learn more by clicking here or visiting dewalt.com and clicking on Service and Support, then Safety Recall Notice.

DeWALT reports that it is offering a free inspection and correction of affected drills.

Raymond Innovations A10 Soft Starter

On Feb. 8, 2019, Raymond Innovations issued a recall notice to customers who have purchased the A10 Soft Starter. The company has recently become aware of an issue where the internal components of the A10 can break down from electrical stress, causing the device to either short circuit to the grounded aluminum body of the Soft Starter or result in a total power loss. The symptoms of a short circuit are visible electrical sparks and a burn hole in the aluminum body, followed by a tripped circuit breaker.

Raymond Innovations requests that customers cease using their current A10 Soft Starters immediately. The company is offering a free replacement of an updated A10 with unlimited runtime versus the previous version’s 5-minute maximum runtime.

To receive a replacement A10, Raymond Industries offers the following instructions:

1) Cut off the plug ends of the original A10 Soft Starter with a wire cutter.

2) Take a photo of the Soft Starter with the plug ends removed, and email it to info@raymondinnovations.com or forward a photo in a text message to the phone number 605.872.0988. Make sure to include your name and/or original order number, then dispose of the device.

Raymond Innovations will send an order confirmation of your new A10 Soft Starter to the email address provided at the time of purchase. The company anticipates shipping replacement A10 Soft Starters within three weeks.