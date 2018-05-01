Rockler stores nationwide will hosting Make and Take classes on Saturday, May 5, in which participants can learn basic woodworking skills while handcrafting a simple wooden jewelry tree. It’s a great gift idea for Mother’s Day.

The class is free of charge, including all materials, and it will be offered at four times throughout the day, with start times of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. as well as 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Because the jewelry tree class is simple, it’s ideal for those with little or no prior woodworking experience. Wooden dowels and a rectangular base will enable participants to make a jewelry tree with one, two or three hangers. Basic drilling and gluing will be used for assembly, followed by sanding and finishing. Each participant will leave with a completed jewelry tree.

“With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we thought this would be a fun way for beginners to get into woodworking while making a gift for Mom,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “This class is a great opportunity to learn basic skills, get some hands-on experience and meet other people interested in woodworking. By the time the class is over, each attendee will have made a custom jewelry tree, which is a fun and unique Mother’s Day gift idea.”

All 37 Rockler stores across the country will offer the Jewelry Tree “Make and Take” classes. Class size will be limited to six participants per session, so lots of one-on-one help will be available. Attendees under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult. The class will last approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

To register for the Jewelry Tree “Make and Take” class at a store near you, or to download a project pattern to make the project at home, click here.