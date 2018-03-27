In a news release dated March 12, Hitachi Power Tools announced that it has changed its name to Metabo HPT for its full line of power tools, fasteners, accessories and outdoor power equipment products for North America. The transition will start in September of this year with the launch of its new MultiVolt product line, while the majority of its existing products will change over after December.

Headquartered in Braselton, Georgia, the brand offers an extensive selection of professional grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling, fastening, concrete drilling and cutting and outdoor power equipment products as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors and collated fasteners.

“The legacy of our brand has been built over many decades and will exceed all expectations as our name changes to Metabo HPT,” says Joe Leffler, senior vice president of sales, marketing, general management and board member, Hitachi Power Tools. “Nothing will change about our brand except the name.”

Products will retain Hitachi’s current brand identity: same color, same model numbers, same warranties and the same battery interchangeability. They will be made by the same people in the same factories with the same specifications and focus on innovation that customers have come to expect.

All products will continue to be covered and supported by the same industry leading warranties and service, the news release stated. Hitachi Power Tools products will be interchangeable with Metabo HPT products, and Metabo HPT products will be interchangeable with Hitachi Power Tool products.

Metabo HPT packaging and signage at point of sale during the transition will feature both names and logos to clearly communicate the changeover from Hitachi Power Tools. It is hoped that, at a glance, customers will easily understand that this is the same brand, just under the new name, Metabo HPT.

It is important to note that as Hitachi Power Tools changes its name in the North American market to Metabo HPT, the original Metabo brand, headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, will remain Metabo with its own line of Metabo-branded power tools.

Both Metabo HPT and Metabo, are part of the parent company Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., which acquired Germany-based Metabo in December 2015. In April 2017, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. partnered with the leading global investment firm KKR and is no longer a part of Hitachi Ltd. It is scheduled to change its name to Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. in June of this year.

“The Metabo brand out of Pennsylvania is not changing in any way,” says Abby Levy, senior manager of marketing communications for Hitachi Power Tools. “Metabo is remaining distinct because they are their own brand and well known for industrial tools in Europe. Their (West Chester) office is an extension of that distinct line.”

Learn more about the Hitachi/Metabo HPT tool options by clicking here.