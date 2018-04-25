How to Assemble and Light the Tabletop Fire Pit Project

This little tabletop ﬁre pit project plan is featured in the May/June 2018 issue of Woodworker’s Journal. This video demonstrates how to set up and light the fire. The box is made of mahogany and metal, our version is easy to build in a couple of afternoons, and it will also give you a chance to try your hand at working with aluminum.

The ﬁre source is just a 2.6-oz. can of Sterno® Canned Heat that produces a long-burning, contained ﬂame. But you could replace that with a tea candle or two if you’d prefer a more docile ﬁre instead. Whichever you choose, the fuel source sits in a bed of colorful, crushed and tempered glass.