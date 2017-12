Boxes are one of the most popular woodworking projects and it’s a great way to use small pieces of stock that are too nice to throw in the trash. We designed and built this simple gift box that features a book matched top. You can built this project using just one 3/4′ x 3-1/2′ x 24″ piece of stock. You can also use the same plan and techniques to build larger versions of this box.

For more on resawing lumber, check out our video on the topic.