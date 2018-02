These guitar-shaped wireless speaker boxes are fun to make and even more fun to give as gifts. You can probably make one with scraps you have in your shop.

We used two pieces of 3/4-in. plywood and two thin strips of solid wood for the top and bottom panels.

The wireless speaker kit is available from Rockler Woodworking

We provided two guitar-shaped templates that you can download for free, or you can design your own shape.

To Download the Guitar Templates Click Here.

