We’ll show you how to make make floating shelves using live edge lumber, including tips for how to prepare the live edge lumber, smoothing the faces, and removing the bark without changing the natural contours of the edge. There are several methods you can use to smooth the shelves, but this process was made even easier thanks to the JET Drum Sander. The exposed ends of the shelves were cut using a JET band saw. These shelves were mounted using special blind shelf support hardware.