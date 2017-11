This pet bed is just the right size for cats or small dogs. This project features multiple duplicate curved parts, making it the perfect project for the CNC. Cutting the hoops and spacer rings that make this project would be very time-consuming with a jigsaw or band saw, but it’s fast and easy with a CNC router. This pet bed provides shelter and privacy, but the slatted sides also give the cats a view to peek through.

Download the free CNC files here.