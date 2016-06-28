Do I Really Need a Thickness Planer?

by Chris MarshallJun 28, 2016
Do I Really Need a Thickness Planer?

I have a project that calls for a thickness planer, but I don’t have the money for one. Can I use a belt sander or any other common tools that most people own? – Jon Burgess

Chris Marshall: Many years ago, I was in your shoes. My first “hardcore” woodworking machine was a table saw, then a router, and slowly other things. The thickness planer was several buys down the list. They are expensive on the front end — starting at around $300 new for a 12-1/2- or 13-in.-capacity model. But, to answer your question: no, a belt sander won’t replace a planer for thicknessing stock. And other “common” tools like hand planes won’t do this job as efficiently or accurately, either, without a lot of practice. A thickness planer serves three unique purposes that other tools do not: 1) It makes the second face of a board parallel to the other face; 2) It smooths rough stock; and 3) It reduces stock down to the exact thickness you need.

Here’s some advice: save up for one. If you really want to get into woodworking, a thickness planer is worth the cost. Once you have it, you’ll never regret the expenditure, because you’ll be in control of your stock thickness like never before. Pair it up with a jointer some day, and every board you use can be arrow-straight, flat and any thickness you desire. It’s a wonderful step forward! Chances are, you can find a used thickness planer for a great price by checking Craigslist (or similar services) in your area. Or, try eBay. These benchtop planers have been around for a long time, and I’ll bet someone within reasonable driving distance is selling one in great shape for $150 to $200. Maybe even less. If that’s still cost-prohibitive, see if there’s a woodworking guild in your town or city, and join it. A fellow member might be willing to thickness-plane some stock for you for little or nothing. And, you’ll have a social network to start sharing information with, too.

  • tredmon

    This is the best advise that I have ever heard. To bad most others will not share this type of advise.

    • Lee Ohmart

      I found a used Delta years ago for $50. A widow was selling off her husbands equipment and placed an ad in a local weekly called Uncle Henry’s. I took a desktop scroll saw as well mainly because they talked me into it. Only used the scroll saw once but I use that thickness planer regularly. I agree that you could use a hand plane to do the job but that thickness planer saves a lot of time.

  • Dennis Ewing Sr

    You can use a drum sander to thickness also, but you are talking even bigger bucks. I am glad I bought one, but you may never find the need. It will depend on what you do, but it makes finishing a lot easier to have a drum sander. It is something to look at if you can’t afford both I’d personally will do the drum sander if that is the only choice I had.

  • Tankerengr

    there are a couple of different ways to plane with a router (skis or sled) It’s a lot of work, but is very effective without necessarily buying a new tool.

  • Imported ham too

    Another tools that’s very important when it comes to milling lumber is the jointer. A jointer and planer go hand and hand. To save money look into a combo machine. Jet and a few other make them. I have the Jet but just recently bought a stand alone dewalt planer. I now use the jet primarily as just a jointer. But it was a Godsend when I first got it.

  • hislonv

    I find my thickness planer invaluable for many jobs. Ever glue up a panel and find out that it isn’t quite flat? I start with over thick pieces, do the glue up in total widths less than 12-1/2″ and then plane them down to the final thickness after they are dry. If I need something wider than 12-1/2″ then I glue up the sub assemblies and only usually have to deal with one joint somewhere near the middle which makes the final sanding much easier.
    You will also save on buying stock in “bulk” and planning it along with re-sawing when needed to get the thicknesses you need for specific projects.

  • Duster

    You don’t actually need one, but they are nice to have for larger jobs where you need to replicate parts accurately. Hand planes can produce surfaces indistinguishable in accuracy to thickness planer, but they require lots of practice. With larger projects where panels are glued up hand planes require attention to details such which way the grain plunges (but so does a thickness planer). It is easy to accidentally glue pieces up reversed so that a pass with a plane that is with the grain on one piece is against the grain on the neighbouring piece. Also, a good hand plane can be very nearly as expensive as a thickness planer and some top end makes can cost a good deal more.

  • Darold Lobb

    After purchasing a thickness planer four years ago I cannot imagine how I ever got along without one. I literally use it all the time. It is a great tool for cleaning up and repurposing old boards that would normally wind up on the burn pile.

  • John Giese

    I actually own both the sander and planer but bought the sander years after the planer and I think the planer was way more important than the sander in my shop. The planer does what no other tool can do. The sander just saves you time over using a hand tool. Can’t imagine not having a planer but if you want to get by, often the better lumberyards will plane your boards for you at an additional charge per bf. If you subscribe to the practice of letting boards get rested, then taking them to final size right before making your project, I don’t know how you would do it without access to planer. The only alternative is to work with stock that is not square.

    • Tim Hitt

      or use hand planes or a thickness sander

      • John Giese

        I have found that the sander is short of power and would be way more expensive than a planer if I wanted to just reduce the thickness of a board. Using hand planes is a great idea but takes a lot of time and talent to get the flatness available from a thickness planer. BTW each of my hand planes cost about the same as a thickness planer… When lacking money, there is always a way to make your current tools work but once money is available the decision of what to buy next is very individualized.

  • Richard

    Do a search for “how to plane with a router” or “how to plane with a table saw” and you will find lots of creative ways of getting the job done. If you don’t have any of those tools, then a cabinet shop might be willing to help.

  • Alexis Herrera

    Very clear answer, Mr. Marshall.

    Near my neighborhood there are several woodworking shops but they are reluctant to process my wood because of their production process or due to my recycled pieces. I have been considering the investment for long time but, I am a hobbyist and the space in my garage has been becoming scarce.