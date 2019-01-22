On Jan. 4, Shaper Tools announced that it has been acquired by Tooltechnic Systems (TTS). TTS is a third-generation family-owned company based in Wendlingen, Germany. It owns Festool, SawStop, Tanos, Cleantec and others, and it employs more than 3,000 people around the world.

“If you’ve been following our story closely, you know we’ve enjoyed a productive and symbiotic relationship with TTS already,” says Joe Hebenstreit, CEO of Shaper Tools.

TTS currently supplies the SM1 router spindle for Shaper Origin™ machines, and Origin ships in a custom Shaper Systainer from Tanos, similar to those used by Festool for its product line.

Hebenstreit says the Shaper team will remain headquartered in San Francisco, where it will continue to develop new categories of tools that merge human intuition with robotic precision.

“We couldn’t be more proud and excited to tap into the incredible wealth of knowledge and resources that TTS is able to provide, which will allow us to accelerate our plans for bringing Origin and other exciting Shaper products to a global stage,” Hebenstreit says.

Woodworker’s Journal Weekly previously has published an interview with Shaper Tools’s co-founders Alec Rivers and Ilan Moyer, outlining the history and development of both the company and its Origin handheld CNC machine. You can read it by clicking here. Visit the Shaper Tools website by clicking here.