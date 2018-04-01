Work Up a Sweat and Some Sawdust with Our New DVD

It’s time for the latest compilation offer from Woodworker’s Journal – our woodworking workout DVD! Officially titled The Way to Woodwork AND Work Out Woodworker’s Journal Woodworking Workout, our woodshop workout masters will have you sweating to the oldies in no time.

You’ll do sets of reps on your drill press, as we build up your strength from the weakling 1/16-in. bits all the way to 20-in. diameter Forstner bits! (If that’s coincidentally the same size as Charles Atlas’s biceps, well, who are we to notice …)

Resistance training comes from those wily band saw tires – no need to buy special “exercise bands”!

(Why would you ever sink your hard-earned money into such specialized equipment for a hobby … our woodworking workout masters are shaking their sweatband-encased heads, right behind the mountainous stack of clamps in all sizes and permutations. Now those are a multipurpose purchase, you know! Not only can they clamp together your woodworking projects, but they make great hiking poles as you scale the mountains of lumber at your local lumberyard!)

You will, of course, want to take all safety precautions for both woodworking and working out – and we cover that, too! Our woodshop workout masters model all the latest safety gear, from the aforementioned sweatbands, to safety glasses, to full-face respirator masks, to belaying belts, to earphones, to leg warmers. Wearing all of the above simultaneously is highly encouraged – and if, you’d like to follow in the footsteps of our woodworking workout masters’ sartorial statements, we highly encourage color choices in the neon family, preferably neon pink.

The Way to Woodwork AND Work Out Woodworker’s Journal Woodworking Workout DVD supports you through spin classes at your lathe (pedal power! back to the basics!), gives you great zumba choreography as you cha-cha-cha your way through a hand planing routine, and tells you which bench dog holes to mount your barre in for the most benefit.

Plus, we don’t forget to instruct you on correct breathing techniques and postures! Turn on your dust collection and sand smoothly, from Warrior Two through 400-grit, then lay aside your ROS and relax into savasana, with your head pillowed on a comfy pile of sawdust you’ve collected.

You will have earned this restful repose as you conclude the woodshop workouts included in The Way to Woodwork AND Work Out Woodworker’s Journal Woodworking Workout DVD – a great gift idea for all the shop rats and gym junkies in your life!